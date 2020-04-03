Friday, April 3, 1970
Minor flooding of some streets and low areas in the eastern section of the city resulted from yesterday’s steady downpour which brought the total precipitation from the snow and rainstorm up to 2.55 inches. Brooks and rivers throughout the area rose rapidly during the afternoon, but the smaller brooks receded rapidly during the night as the temperature dropped.
The only thing delaying construction of 67 low-income family apartments in Keene is final federal approval of project plans. Keene’s City Council gave the final local approval necessary for the public housing at its meeting last night.
Monday, April 3, 1995
SWANZEY — The casualties in Swanzey’s fire wars are mounting. On Saturday, six of the 20 firefighters in the West Swanzey fire company walked off the job. Capt. Michael A. Ford and Lt. Patrick Guilbeault resigned outright, and four other firefighters took leaves of absence. They join 14 firefighters who took indefinite leaves of absence Thursday night from the Swanzey Center fire company over tensions with Chief Jeffrey A. Hurt.
When Gov. Stephen E. Merrill announced in February that he came to bury welfare, not reform it, he drew cheers. Two months later, well after the applause has died down, local welfare officials want to hear something else: details.