Thursday, April 29, 1971
The state Supreme Court has been asked to rule on the legality of Keene’s Sunday sales ordinance. The request for the ruling developed out of a court suit brought by the city against Gerald Bellavance of Claremont, owner of the Keene IGA, who is charged with keeping his store open after the 2 p.m. deadline.
CONCORD — Backers of abortion reform, stung by a 199-138 defeat in the House, will have to wait until the next legislative session to try to change the state’s 123-year-old statute.
Monday, April 29, 1996
In 1979, Francis Sylvestri asked the Monadnock Family Services board of directors to buy him an Apple II computer. The board almost laughed him out of the room. “They said, ‘It’s a passing fad’,” said Sylvestri, executive director of the Keene-based group.
It’s tough to keep 211 years of history down. On Friday, the Henry David’s restaurant on Keene’s Main Street came roaring back. A Vermont innkeeper has leased the building and plans to reopen the restaurant as soon as possible.