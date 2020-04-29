Wednesday April 29, 1970
After the snow cover disappears in spring, the homeowner’s first temptation is to rake up the debris left behind and burn it. But burning last season’s leaves and twigs can be hazardous and expensive. Yesterday, four Cheshire County town fire departments were called out to douse brush or grass fires.
RINDGE — Ralph Nader, lawyer, author and lobbyist, will be commencement speaker and one of five honorary degree recipients during graduation exercises at Franklin Pierce College on May 3. Nader will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters at the college’s fifth commencement ceremony.
Saturday, April 29, 1995
JAFFREY — At first glance, Amadeus is not exactly what you envision when you hear the word “robot” — a black metal cylinder, about 4-1/2 feet tall, with a computer mounted on the back. Its head is a video camera. The machine is the brainchild of Grinnell More, 32, the owner of Real World Interface, a small company that builds and designs mobile robots.
CORNISH — At first, they planned a low-key, small gathering. But now, the organizer of a militia rally scheduled for May expects a lot of attention, much of it unwarranted. Militias have been in the spotlight since last week’s bombing at the federal building in Oklahoma City.