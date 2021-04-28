Wednesday, April 28, 1971
Keene pharmacies will comply with the city’s Sunday sales law, but most think the whole thing is a little silly. The law approved by voters last November allows any retail activity between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., pharmacies, for instance, can sell only prescription drugs and medicines, or sell or rent mechanical appliances for medical purposes. Non-prescription medicines and other merchandise must stay on the shelves.
CONCORD — Advocates of abortion reform faced an uphill fight to gain approval of the measure, scheduled for floor action today, which would change the state’s 123-year-old statute. The Roman Catholic Church, which was stunned when an abortion reform measure passed the House two years ago, has waged an intensive campaign against the bill which would make termination of pregnancy a medical matter.
Sunday, April 28, 1996
No newspaper published.