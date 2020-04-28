Tuesday, April 28, 1970
A synagogue and a Volkswagen dealership were approved last night by Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. The synagogue will be built on Hastings Avenue next to the state armory. The Volkswagen garage will be located on Key Road between the new Grossman’s building and Fairfield’s Motors Inc.
WASHINGTON — The “winged messenger of the gods” will race across the face of the sun on May 9. The planet Mercury will be silhouetted in the dawn’s early light, as it follows its orbit on a rare transit between Earth and the sun.
Friday, April 28, 1995
The Keene-area unemployment rate climbed 0.2 percentage points in March, according to a state official. The Keene labor market’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent for March, up from 4.6 percent in February and also up 0.2 percentage points from March 1994, according to figures issued Thursday by the N.H. Department of Employment Security.
VERNON, Vt. — The power should be back up early next week at the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp. plant in Vernon. An NRC official says cracks recently found in a critical component at the plant won’t halt that schedule.