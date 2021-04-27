Tuesday, April 27, 1971
Keene will receive $28,500 from the federal government for the money the city spent three years ago for 24 acres of land in Ashuelot River Park, it was announced today.
WASHINGTON — Anti-war protesters, having launched two weeks of demonstrations by hit-and-run tactics that included shouted interruptions of Senate floor debate, shifted the focus of their drive today from Congress to the Selective Service System. Organizers of an attempt to end the Indochina War said they would muster about 1,000 demonstrators to lobby employees at the nation’s draft office.
Saturday, April 27, 1996
ALSTEAD — An Episcopal church court will convene May 15 in Delaware to issue its decision in the case against retired Episcopal bishop Warren C. Righter, who was brought up on heresy charges in February 1995 for ordaining a gay man in 1990.
A Keene company that does business with the semiconductor industry knows that business is about to get slower. But after three years of double-digit growth, slow is a relative term. For Markem this year, growth projections are flat.