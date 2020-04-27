Monday, April 27, 1970
Friday night, four teenage boys from one of the towns around Keene backed a pickup truck loaded with empty beer bottles and cans onto the front lawn of Clarke Distributors Inc. on Winchester Street. Then, they dumped the containers onto the front lawn and left a sign with the trash. “This mess wouldn’t be here or on our highways if you would use self-decomposing containers,” the sign read.
NEW YORK — The sex study team of Masters and Johnson reported Sunday a high degree of success in curing sexual inadequacy in humans — especially impotence in males and frigidity in women. Dr. William H. Masters and Mrs. Virginia E. Johnson described the treatment in a new medical textbook, “Human Sexual Inadequacy.” They said there was an urgent need for establishment of sex therapy training centers like theirs throughout the country because crippling sexual problems were widespread and destructive both to marriages and the overall social fabric.
Thursday, April 27, 1995
WASHINGTON — Only one-third of high school students are proficient readers, a drop from two years ago, according to a national survey released today. Ten states showed significant declines in reading proficiency: Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. No state showed significant improvement.
Yes, Keene’s police supervisors finally have a new contract, but no, that doesn’t mean they’re happy about it. The eight-member union voted 5-3 by secret ballot this morning to ratify a four-year deal with the city government. Though today’s vote ends more than two years of difficult talks, Sgt. Kelvin J. Macie, a member of the negotiating team and a union spokesman, said the contract leaves a lot to be desired.