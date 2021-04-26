Monday, April 26, 1971
WOODSTOCK, Vt. — The 17th Bilderberg Conference, a closed-door “high level rap session” involving more than 100 officials from 16 nations, closed Sunday with a demonstration by more than 50 anti-war protesters.
BECKETT, Mass. — Rocks tumbled down on two of the three southbound lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday night, slowing traffic for several hours, state police said. The rubble was expected to be cleared away today.
Friday, April 26, 1996
Alan M. Champney, the Native American shaman from Winchester charged with sexual assaults, went on the offensive Thursday. Champney said he didn’t sexually assault two teenage girls. He claims he’s the victim of three power-hungry conspirators in his Native American clan — three people he accuses of black magic.
The Monadnock Region’s unemployment rate is holding steady or slightly better than a year ago. In the Keene area, last month’s jobless rate was 3.6 percent; last year it was 4 percent.