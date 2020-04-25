Saturday,
April 25, 1970
The federal government is perfectly willing to change the site of its planned post office-federal building, as long as the city pays the bill. Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. and Planning Board Chairman Robert L. Mallat Jr. suggested to federal representatives that the new $1.3 million post office-federal building planned for Main and Marlboro streets should really be northwest of Central Square as part of a government complex.
“We can survive. And I don’t think we’ll have to survive in domed cities or space suits.” But, to survive, New Hampshire’s Democratic Senator Thomas J. McIntyre said last night, Americans must make a series of commitments and sacrifices to clean up the environment.
Tuesday,
April 25, 1995
CONCORD — Gov. Stephen E. Merrill opposes a bill to enforce the ban on selling cigarettes to minors, and a contentious Senate hearing apparently ends hopes of a compromise. “We don’t need cigarette police out there; it’s just a further intrusion of small business,” said Jim Rivers, Merrill’s press secretary.
WEST SWANZEY — Grades are in at Cutler School in West Swanzey, and the teachers are doing just fine. The building, however, flunked. More than 130 parents graded the school, giving A’s and B’s for academic progress, communication and children’s attitude toward the school. The parents saved their harshest grades for the school building, which earned mostly C’s and a few B’s and seven failing grades.