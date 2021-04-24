Saturday, April 24, 1971
Keene will have 67 new units of low-income housing by June 3, the Housing Authority announced Thursday night. The public housing project, which has sites off Perham Street and at North and Carroll streets, is the first major low-income apartment development in Keene.
LEBANON — A sportswriter for the Lebanon Valley News had his hands on the big money Friday but held on to it only for a short time. Bob Lucas, 19, went to a local bank to get a $20 money order. When he got home, he discovered the bank had given him a money order for $30,020. Lucas took it back to the bank.
Wednesday, April 24, 1996
RINDGE — Whether it’s called the dome, the bubble, the air-frame — or even its official name, the North Fields Activity Center — the huge, white, inflated structure looks like a Star Trek movie prop that eerily descended into the foothills of southern New Hampshire and nestled into the hillside campus of Franklin Pierce College.
JAFFREY — Conant High School’s new drug-testing policy for student athletes is “very troubling” to the head of the N.H. Civil Liberties Union. “We were very, very concerned about the deep intrusion into the privacy of these young people, and especially by a school,” said Claire Ebel, the group’s executive director.