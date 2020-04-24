Friday, April 24, 1970
The question is no longer whether restrictions on Sunday sales should be changed. Rather, it is how much the Sunday sales policy should be changed. Currently, the city is guided by a vague state law which limits Sunday sales to “milk, bread and other necessaries of life … drugs and medicine.”
The first concrete step toward establishing a new industrial park in Keene may be taken by Keene’s City Council next month. No major new industries have located in Keene for more than 10 years. Now, city officials feel, more industry should be brought to Keene to broaden the property tax base — even if the city has to spend money to lure industries here.
Monday, April 24, 1995
Prosecute people, not ideas, Republican presidential hopeful Patrick J. Buchanan says. In an interview at The Sentinel, Buchanan responded to questions about last week’s tragic bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City. Buchanan, a conservative columnist and talk-show host, endorsed efforts to track the bombers — but warned that the effort could lead to harassment of people who share the suspect’s anti-government sentiment.
WALPOLE — More than 50 residents officially welcomed Walpole’s first full-time police chief Sunday, showering him with good wishes and optimistic predictions about the future. “This day will be remembered as the day Walpole took its first step into the 21st century,” Selectman Jack Pratt said before presenting David C. Hewes, 29, with the police chief’s badge and hat.