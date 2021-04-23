Friday, April 23, 1971
Environmentalists have been severely critical of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — “The Diligent Destroyers,” as one book called them. However, there wasn’t much criticism last night of the Corps’ plans for a $2 million dam on Beaver Brook.
The board of directors of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce approved a resolution yesterday favoring imposition of a sales tax in New Hampshire.
Tuesday, April 23, 1996
Trees and shrubs at Keene State college weren’t planted in random order just to provide a little campus greenery. They form the college’s arboretum, a diverse collection of plants from around the world designed to educate and please the eye. As part of Earth Day celebrations Monday, college officials dedicated the arboretum and introduced a self-guided walking tour of its remarkable plantings.
Industrial development efforts haven’t worked on a big chunk of land off lower Winchester Street, and it’s time retailers had a shot at it, say people who own the property. Owners are asking Keene officials to rezone more than 100 acres to commercial.