Thursday, April 23, 1970
Keene’s Earth Fair opened at the Washington Street Armory with a proclamation by City Councilman Nancy E. Baybutt: “People in city government join in the hopes that this fair will be the beginning, or in many cases the reaffirmation, for all to attempt not to make pollution a three-day concern, but a year-round campaign to seek the cures that will prevent the despoiling of our natural resources and scenic beauty.”
“A county is only as strong as its largest town and the commissioners now have the opportunity to help all of Cheshire by helping the orderly development of downtown Keene.” George M. Rossiter, chairman of the City Council’s Planning, Health and Airport Committee, made that statement to county commissioners as he urged them to accept the city’s plan for locating the new county courthouse downtown.
Sunday, April 23, 1995
No newspaper published.