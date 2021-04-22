Thursday, April 22, 1971
The method of running county government in New Hampshire is more than 100 years old, and it is coming under attack in Concord on the grounds it is outmoded. Three bills have been submitted to the Legislature seeking an eventual alteration or complete change in the operations, responsibilities and make-up of the “middle level” of government.
NEW YORK — Life in the 1980s can and may be beautiful, according to recent research sponsored by Lincoln First Banks Inc. of Rochester, N.Y. There is more of almost everything — except work — in this profile of Mr. and Mrs. America’s lifestyle during the ‘80s.
Monday, April 22, 1996
The squat, tin-covered car wash on Keene’s West Street was a building only a wrecking crew could love. On Saturday, a wrecking crew tore it down as 200 people watched and cheered.
The Spring Weekend celebration at Keene State College brought sun, music — and arrests. Keene police reported about a dozen arrests related to the festivities on Friday and Saturday, mostly for illegal possession of alcohol.