Wednesday, April 22, 1970
An arraignment hearing for Pamela Knicely, 18, of Peterborough on federal charges of using the U.S. mail to threaten William Loeb, publisher of the Manchester Union Leader, will probably be postponed beyond the scheduled hearing date Friday. Last week, the Manchester Union Leader published a photographed copy of a letter signed by “Pamela Knicely.” At one point, the letter read, “I would like to stick a gun in your back.”
Keene Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. said his generation is wondering whether national stories on drug use and a locally circulated questionnaire showing about 20 percent of Keene High School students have used drugs are accurate. In a show of hands, only three of the 13 youth council members present last night said none of their closest friends have used drugs. Generally, all youth council members agreed a sizeable number of people in the high school have used and are using drugs — mainly marijuana, with some LSD and speed available.
Saturday, April 22, 1995
PENDLETON, N.Y. — FBI agents and police Friday searched the home of the parents of Timothy McVeigh, one of two men suspected in the bombing of the federal office building in Oklahoma City that has killed 65 so far. A handful of neighbors and other onlookers watched as federal authorities left with an accordion file envelope they had gathered from the beige, ranch-style house with an American flag flying out front.
BOSTON — Most Boston Celtics memories are Boston Garden memories, and many of the players who helped create them returned to the building a final time Friday night to say goodbye to their old home. Larry Bird, who hit more than one game-winning shot on the parquet floor, was there. So were Rob Cousy, Bill Sharman, Bill Russell, John Havlicek and a host of other Celtics greats.