Wednesday, April 21, 1971
VERNON, Vt. — Ann Stokes of West Chesterfield is vice president of the Environmental League of the Connecticut River Valley, one of the conservation groups which has intervened in licensing procedures for the atomic power plant at Vernon, Vt. Tuesday, after a pre-hearing conference in Brattleboro, officials of the Atomic Energy Commission announced a tour of the $145 million plant. But Mrs. Stokes was barred from entering because, she was told, she is a woman and she might distract the welders, all men.
“There’s no better way to kill service to a small community like Keene than by an order such as this,” said Ernest L. Bell 3rd, chairman of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce aviation committee. Bell, city and state officials, and Sen. Norris Cotton have blasted a Civil Aeronautics Board order which allows Mohawk Airlines to reduce, in some cases by half, the number of flights it must provide to New England communities.
Sunday, April 21, 1996
No newspaper published.