Tuesday, April 21, 1970
In about one year, Keene property taxpayers will be asked to ante more than $500,000 toward a dam on Beaver Brook. The dam, designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with federal, state and local funds, will control flooding on the brook, which overflows annually on Keene’s east side; will provide a reservoir insuring an adequate water supply as the city grows; and will create a major new recreation and conservation area.
WASHINGTON — President Nixon, crediting better-than-expected progress in turning the war over to the Vietnamese, has announced plans to bring home another 150,000 U.S. soldiers in the next 12 months. If successful, the withdrawal would cut the total U.S. troop commitment in Vietnam to about half of what it was when Nixon took office.
Friday, April 21, 1995
OKLAHOMA CITY — The death toll rose to 57 today in the deadliest terrorist bombing in U.S. history. Investigators, scouring the heartland and far beyond, issued warrants for two John Doe suspects. As President Clinton promised “swift and certain and severe” justice, Attorney General Janet Reno announced a $2 million reward for information leading to arrests.
After voting unanimously to approve new contracts for Keene’s two police unions, city councilors sat back in their chairs and breathed a collective sigh of relief. The vote, which came after an hour-long, closed-door session to go over final details of the contract, may end a bitter labor dispute that lasted more than two years.