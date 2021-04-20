Tuesday, April 20, 1971
LACONIA — Symptoms of air pollution damage to trees are becoming increasingly common in white pines of New Hampshire, a nationally recognized plant pathologist said. Dr. Charles R. Berry of the U.S. Forest Service said that most of the air pollution probably originated in automobile exhaust fumes.
WASHINGTON — About 1,000 veterans, protesting against United States involvement in the Indochina war, began a week-long demonstration in the capital Monday with a march from Arlington Memorial Cemetery past the south gate of the White House to the Capitol steps.
Saturday, April 20, 1996
CHESTERFIELD — People who live along Spofford Lake are finally getting what they deserve: a tax rebate check. Last year, a Cheshire County Superior Court judge found that property taxes were artificially high around Spofford Lake; Chesterfield town government was ordered to refund 35 percent of 1991 tax bills paid by the lakefront property owners.
The price was slashed and the auctioneers were waiting, but Friday’s auction of the former Seafield Pines drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Keene was canceled at the last minute. Just two bidders showed up, and they expressed interest in only one of four parcels being auctioned on the 370-acre site.