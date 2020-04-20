Monday, April 20, 1970
Route 101 between Peterborough and Keene was given a tidy new look for springtime when more than 130 people took part in a walk Sunday to clear litter from the roadside. Sixteen full half-ton truckloads of trash was collected, according to Joseph Highland, sociology teacher at Peterborough Consolidated School.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Apollo 13’s astronauts today began reliving their ordeal in space for engineers seeking the cause of the explosion that ripped away a 13-foot section of their moonship a week ago. “There were times when we really didn’t think we’d make it back here,” said James A. Lovell, the four-time spaceflight veteran who was robbed of a chance to walk on the moon by the blast that wrecked the Apollo 13 service module 206,000 miles from Earth.
Thursday, April 20, 1995
A day after a bomb ripped apart the federal building in Oklahoma City, former Keene resident Lyn (Dyer) Marshala was still talking in a hushed tone. Marshala works for federal Judge Robin Cauthron in the federal courthouse on 4th Street, just yards from Wednesday’s blast at the Alfred Murrah building on 5th Street. She was sitting in her office when the bomb went off at about 9 a.m., blowing windows out of her office.
WASHINGTON — Therapists who treat nursing home residents are dramatically overcharging Medicare, in one case billing $206 for doing nothing more than delivering a toothbrush, federal auditors contend.