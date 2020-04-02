Thursday, April 2, 1970
The Monadnock Regional School Board and the Monadnock Interested Teachers’ Alliance have “reached full and mutual agreement on salaries and economic benefits” for next year. The final agreement includes a raise in basic starting teachers’ salary from $6,000 to $6,300.
Many of Keene’s youngsters had their little April Fool jokes yesterday, but it remained for the weatherman to pull the big one — a sneak storm which dumped four to five inches of wet, heavy snow on Monadnock Region highways.
Sunday, April 2, 1995
No newspaper published.