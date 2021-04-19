Monday, April 19, 1971
Business was “very good” at Keene’s IGA store Sunday, according to store officials. But part of the profits will probably have to pay for legal costs the store will have to bear if the city takes it to court over a violation of a new law restricting Sunday sales.
Last year, Keene had one of the largest Earth Day celebrations in New Hampshire — a three-day Earth Fair, with exhibits, demonstrations and skits. If anyone is planning much of anything this year, they’re keeping it to themselves.
Friday, April 19, 1996
About 200 disgruntled Keene State College students marched to President Stanley Yarosewick’s house Thursday night, upset about a sorority’s suspension. Students — most from fraternities and sororities — gathered after a judicial board suspended the Sigma Rho Epsilon sorority Wednesday night for serving alcohol to a minor.
CHESTERFIELD — Pisgah State Park has just about everything a visitor could want: 50 miles of trails to explore, lakes and ponds, plenty of wildlife and mountaintop vistas. But the 13,000-acre wilderness park lacks one thing: a visitors center. By the end of the summer — thanks to volunteer efforts — Pisgah Park will fill that gap.