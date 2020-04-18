Saturday,
April 18, 1970
GUILFORD, Vt. — Authorities Friday sought positive identification of four young persons who died when flames leveled their hippie-styled commune shack here Thursday night. State pathologist Lawrence Harris said a preliminary examination of the bodies revealed them so badly charred that only their sex could be determined.
WALPOLE — There’s a gourmet revolution spreading across the United States. Housewives are trading recipes for Steak Au Poivre, Chicken Kiev and Lobster Thermidor. But the gourmet revolution hasn’t touched 1,600 Cheshire County poor who depend on surplus commodities for their meals.
Tuesday,
April 18, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — N.H. Ball Bearings Inc. of Peterborough and Laconia has been hit with one of the largest hazardous waste settlements in state history. After six months of negotiation, the company has agreed to pay a $110,000 fine and make $187,000 in pollution improvements, state officials say.
HINSDALE — It won’t be final until next Friday, but Hinsdale is in line to receive a $700,000 grant to build a community center. It’s a key part of the plan to resurrect Hinsdale’s downtown by replacing the dilapidated former Erving paper mill with a park and a community center.