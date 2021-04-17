Saturday, April 17, 1971
Keene’s sewer system was one of the first built in the state, with a treatment plant completed in 1936. Today that system will dump well over four million gallons of raw, untreated sewage into the Ashuelot River, as it has since the water table rose with the spring runoff and will continue to do until the water recedes.
RINDGE — Can a small New Hampshire town peacefully co-exist with a head shop? Recently, a young couple opened “Head West” in West Rindge designed to cater to Franklin Pierce College students. But some townsfolk want the shop closed.
Wednesday, April 17, 1996
An 89-year-old Keene man escaped his burning house unharmed Tuesday but lost all his possessions in the fire. Edwin C. Thresher of 19 Branch Road said he put milk on the stove, then went downstairs to do laundry. Investigators believe the fire started on the stove while Thresher was downstairs.
JAFFREY — Cheshire County’s state representatives could decide next month whether to borrow about $2 million to build a new district court in Jaffrey. If county commissioners approve the project, the court would be built at Monadnock Plaza on Route 202 near downtown Jaffrey.