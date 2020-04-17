Friday, April 17, 1970
ABOARD IWO JIMA — Apollo 13’s astronauts splashed safely into the South Pacific today, winning a dramatic four-day struggle to overcome America’s worst space emergency. James A. Lovell, John L. Swigert and Fred W. Haise made it home in their command module Odyssey after discarding its ruptured service section and the lunar module Aquarius that saved their lives.
Keene High School has a new dress code which, according to principal Charles F. Burns, puts the primary responsibility for a student’s appearance “where it should be: in the hands of the parents.” Only riveted dungarees, cleated shoes, tight pants and shorts are banned from the school: clothes that are either damaging to school property or “disruptive to the best interests of the educational process.”
Monday, April 17, 1995
JAFFREY — A two-alarm fire early this morning gutted the three-floor apartment building where Robert E. Bishop and about a dozen other people lived. One man suffered a broken rib and internal injuries escaping the fire. “I was the one who got Rex to jump because he was going to burn to death,” Bishop said. “I told him ‘jump or (expletive) burn.’”
In July, emergency-response operators in Concord will begin routing calls through a statewide Enhanced 911 system. The system is called enhanced because it includes technology that lets emergency operators trace where the call is coming from, even if the person calling doesn’t know or can’t say.