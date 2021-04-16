Friday, April 16, 1971
The Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Kermit the Frog cannot consider West Keene their home away from home, the City Council learned last night. The Children’s Television Workshop, creator of the lively personalities who appear daily on “Sesame Street,” have said copyright laws forbid the city from laying out a paved street of the same name in Keene.
BRATTLEBORO — Ten parties have been granted permission to intervene in the Atomic Energy Commission’s scheduled June hearings on an operating license for the Vermont Yankee 540,000-kilowatt nuclear power plant in Vernon. The commission ruled Thursday the states of Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and seven conservation groups could participate in the proceedings which mark the last key hurdle for operation of the $145 million plant.
Tuesday, April 16, 1996
NEW IPSWICH — Saying her actions encourage insubordination, the seven-member Mascenic Regional School Board on Monday decided to appeal an arbitrator’s decision to reinstate Penny J. Culliton as an English teacher at Mascenic High. Culliton was fired for using books with homosexual themes after Principal Dana McKenney told her not to.
Tonight’s rain might inspire the region’s salamanders to crawl out from under their logs and march to their breeding pools. Anyone who hasn’t seen the amphibious spectacle should grab some rain gear and a flashlight and search out the small vernal pools, where salamanders gather to mate each spring.