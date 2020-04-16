Thursday, April 16, 1970
In what is turning out to be a season of brief district meetings, 160 Contoocook Valley School District voters last night took only 45 minutes to approve a $2,389,358 budget, highest in ConVal’s three-year history. Superintendent Raymond G. Edwards attributed $210,760 of that amount to the needs of the new high school which will open next September.
Cheshire County Savings Bank will open a new office at West Street and Gilbo Avenue in the former First National store. The bank will also retain its current office at 1 Central Square, and plans to improve the downtown office as Keene’s downtown development plan is implemented.
Sunday, April 16, 1995
No newspaper published.