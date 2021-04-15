Thursday, April 15, 1971
The mayor’s committee on vote-counting procedures decided last night to recommend the introduction of voting machines to speed election tallies in Keene.
A larger labor force, requiring more jobs, more housing, more services. A larger elderly population, requiring more urban living quarters, more elderly-oriented services and possibly some form of mass-transit system. These are but two factors in Keene’s population trends, drawn in an economic base study which is a phase of Keene’s comprehensive plan for community development.
Monday, April 15, 1996
A dozen towns in the Monadnock Region could share more than $1 million in state aid if a proposal by two state senators is adopted. They want to increase the state cigarette tax by $16.8 million a year and use the money to ease school taxes in communities.
Students say violence is escalating, and so is drug dealing — and not just marijuana. Big-city drugs, such as heroin, are readily available at Keene High. This month, a proposal to hire Keene High’s first full-time security officer will be reviewed.