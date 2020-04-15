Wednesday, April 15, 1970
A 50-year route to an “ideal” downtown Keene was presented to the City Council’s Planning, Health and Airport Committee last night. Keene’s community goals state the downtown area should be a regional focal point for retail and professional services, banking, personal services such as insurance and real estate and a cultural civic center.
Keene’s Board of Education was blasted yesterday for showing “no confidence” in Keene’s City Council. The board incurred the ire of the council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee by its handling of committee efforts to remove restrictions on use of the Tilden School, which the board wants to give to the council.
Saturday, April 15, 1995
For probably the first time in nearly 200 years, Atlantic salmon are back in the Ashuelot River’s tributaries. The N.H. Fish and Game Department Friday unloaded about 50,000 young salmon into three tributaries of the river. The 2-inch salmon — called fry — will spend about two years in the tributaries, growing big enough to swim to the Ashuelot and Connecticut rivers, then out to the Atlantic Ocean.
Kurt D. Blomquist came to work a few weeks ago and found out that he was the boss. Now, Blomquist, 32, finds himself one of the youngest public works directors in the state, overseeing 65 employees and a budget of more than $8 million.