Wednesday, April 14, 1971
SWANZEY CENTER — Eight recommendations for the Monadnock Regional School District, all of them concerning abandonment of present buildings and construction of new ones, were presented by a representative of Englehart and Englehart at a public meeting in the high school last night. The New York-based educational consulting firm’s recommendations result from a year of studies of present and projected enrollments, existing facilities and educational programming.
JAFFREY — Jaffrey-Rindge School District voters last night approved the purchase of eight acres of land adjacent to the present Conant High School for a new senior high school.
NEW YORK — Baseball is reported to be on its deathbed. Bearer of the sad tidings is Forbes Magazine. The awful news comes like it never has before, amply documented with impressive figures and with expert opinions from some of the heavyweight thinkers of our time.
Sunday, April 14, 1996
No newspaper published.