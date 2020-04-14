Tuesday, April 14, 1970
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Using their moon lander as a lifeboat in space, Apollo 13’s astronauts gunned their crippled spaceship for home today after narrowly escaping death in a mysterious explosion 205,000 miles from home. An anxious world watched worriedly.
The Tilden School property doesn’t look like a ping pong ball, but for the last two years it has behaved like one. After the school was closed in 1968, the school board intended to give the one-acre plot to the City Council. But the board wanted the property to be used as a neighborhood park and recreation area, and said so in a transfer deed. The City Council did not want the land with a restrictive clause in the deed. So, the council sent it back to the school board. Since then the Tilden School deed has made several round trips to the city council and back.
Friday, April 14, 1995
To one Keene city councilor, the numbers aren’t just a coincidence. The figures are contained in a newly released survey of wages for city employees, and Cynthia C. Georgina says they show a disparity in pay for male and female managers. “It’s gender bias,” she said at Thursday’s finance committee meeting, where she debated the survey results with other councilors.
Four local residents are offering a total of $1,600 for information leading to the conviction of whoever clubbed and shot a cat last week in Keene. The cat, a male domestic shorthair found in the Sesame Street area on March 23, was delivered to the humane society in West Swanzey. It had to be killed because it was in such pain.