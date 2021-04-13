Tuesday, April 13, 1971
There are more than 40 gas stations in the city, and not all of them are ideal aesthetically. So, last night the Keene Planning Board approved a tough proposal which would impose severe restrictions on the automotive service industry in Keene.
A “modified campus plan” to begin at Keene High School in September was approved unanimously by the Keene Board of Education last night. In effect, the plan gives juniors and seniors the right to spend “unstructured” time in several areas of the school.
Saturday, April 13, 1996
CLAREMONT — A man was shot by police Friday after apparently shooting a woman inside a drug store downtown, a witness said. Authorities had released no details by mid-evening, but a witness who didn’t want his name used said a man who appeared to be in his mid-40s was shot twice by police after leaving Fay’s Drug Store.
SWANZEY — On May 5, a parade, craft fair, games and music will mark the reopening of Cresson Bridge on Sawyers Crossing Road. It’s been closed since December 1993, when state engineers deemed it unsafe. The bridge, one of three covered bridges remaining in town, was built in the 1700s.