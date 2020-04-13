Monday, April 13, 1970
SPACE CENTER, HOUSTON — Graham Kerr shudders. Julia Child winches. The common man cheers. “I have just made myself a hot dog sandwich with catsup,” said Apollo 13 mission commander James A. Lovell somewhere between the earth and its moon. “Very tasty.”
SURRY — It was jump rope and baseball weather Saturday, but 10 Keene youngsters put aside their playthings and rode to Surry Dam with six duck houses piled in the back of a station wagon with the boys and the girls. The youngsters are members of Ranger Rick’s Nature Club headed by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sturgis of 33 South Lincoln St. The children have been studying about the wood duck. Today, the wood duck faces an acute lack of housing. So the boys and girls decided to provide the wood duck with a nesting place.
Thursday, April 13, 1995
DETROIT — Chrysler Corp.’s blunt response to a $22.8 billion takeover bid from billionaire Kirk Kerkorian and former chairman Lee Iacocca should end debate about whether the action was hostile. But the automaker is leaving a door open for more maneuvering in Kerkorian and Iacocca’s attempt to complete the second-largest corporate buyout in U.S. history.
Bradlees Department Store on Keene’s Winchester Street has cleared a state hurdle on the way to expansion. Bradlees, a retail giant based in Braintree, Mass., has received permission from the N.H. Department of Transportation for road improvements needed before it adds 33,000 square feet to its store at Riverside Plaza — bringing the Keene store’s total size to more than 100,000 square feet.