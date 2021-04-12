Monday, April 12, 1971
CONCORD — A member of the House Ways and Means Committee said today a property tax relief program could spur a disastrous sprawl of cheap housing developments in the state. Rep. Donald B. Galbraith, R-Charlestown, said low-income families living in border communities could live practically tax-free under the plan.
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Charlie Coody, who got the Master’s Championship, a new green coat for the Easter Parade and “revenge” all in the same package, joined with the disappointed man he defeated, Jack Nicklaus, today to offer the duffers of America a strange bit of advice: “If you want to play championship golf — be nervous.” Said the crestfallen Nicklaus, “I was just too darned relaxed.”
Friday, April 12, 1996
DUBLIN — A blurry photograph of a nude man and woman — both Dublin School alumni — has cost a Dublin School teacher his job. The photographer, Michael K. Yurgeles, 39, an art teacher for 10 years at the private preparatory school, says the issue is a teacher’s artistic freedom. The photograph at the center of the controversy is a black-and-white picture titled “Genesis,” shot in 1991 for a book that Yurgeles is working on.
WINCHESTER — For 17 years, Winchester’s monthly newspaper has told residents about the good things going on in their town. After June, though, the Winchester Star will fold, the victim of accelerating lifestyles and a shortage of volunteers.