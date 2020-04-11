Saturday,
April 11, 1970
Tax resistance as a war protest came to Keene this week. Passing out leaflets and urging people not to pay taxes supporting war were Dave and Marion Brown, husband and wife from a political commune in Voluntown, Conn.
PETERBOROUGH — It isn’t everyone who is fortunate enough to receive an invitation from royalty to be their guest. But a Peterborough resident did and he will take off next Tuesday for the Arab country of Jordan where he will be a guest of King Hussein. The guest of honor is Wayne Green, noted American ham radio journalist and editor who publishes 73 magazine and Radio Today.
Tuesday,
April 11, 1995
Computer software used by more than 200 hospital blood banks nationwide has been quietly recalled after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration discovered programming defects that could have allowed the accidental release of contaminated blood.
HILLSBORO — Hillsboro hasn’t updated its history in 30 years — a period that included division over a back-to-nature movement and united opposition to the federal attempt to locate a nuclear waste dump there. The last three decades have been anything but dull, with a spattering of hippie communes, survivalists and odd characters and the big fight against the federal government. “It’s gone from a mill town to almost a suburban town,” said Cynthia Van Hazinga, the freelance writer the town has commissioned to update town history.