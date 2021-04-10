Saturday, April 10, 1971
Last year there were 688 traffic accidents in the city, according to the 1970 police report. Of those, 114 happened on a Saturday with Friday a close runner-up with 113. Only two accidents happened on fog-bound roads while 452 happened when weather was clear.
WASHINGTON — American casualties in Vietnam rose last week to 54,284, surpassing the Korean War death toll and making it the fourth costliest war in U.S. history.
Wednesday, April 10, 1996
Twenty-two days into spring, winter just won’t die. In the second spring storm this week, about a foot of snow had fallen on the Monadnock Region’s higher altitudes by this morning, sending cars sliding, kids cheering and utility lines sagging.
JAFFREY — The buyers of the Shattuck Inn Golf Course in Jaffrey may get a new clubhouse and a significant tax break. Championship Golf Enterprises outlined its plans Tuesday for an ambitious new clubhouse where the Shattuck Inn stood before it was demolished last week.