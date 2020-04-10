Friday, April 10, 1970
One campus containing all Keene schools. A 12-month school year. Individual, flexible, open education with the student directing much of his own learning. Emphasis on occupational education. These are among the recommendations of a $14,000 report setting curriculum guidelines enabling the Keene school system to meet the demands of the future.
CONCORD — Anyone owning fur-bearing animals, rabbits, poultry, meat stock, stud horses and jackasses in New Hampshire had reason today to breathe a little easier. The 400-member House, third largest representative body in the free world, voted Thursday to repeal a series of taxes dating back to colonial times and replace them with a tax on business profits.
Monday, April 10, 1995
Plenty of things can make a new mother nervous, but when Robin L. Blocksberg of Keene found mislabeled infant formula in her kitchen cupboard, she began to panic. Blocksberg had just read a newspaper notice from the federal Food and Drug Administration Saturday morning, telling consumers to watch out for mislabeled Similac “Ready to Feed” infant formula. The FDA hasn’t yet been able to figure out how some of the 8-ounce cans, with a fictitious code number and counterfeit label, wound up on store shelves.
WASHINGTON — The Clinton administration is considering streamlining Social Security by staggering the mailing of millions of retirement and disability checks now sent at the beginning of the month.