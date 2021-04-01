Thursday, April 1, 1971
CONCORD — Attorney General Warren Rudman says state-run gambling casinos would strengthen the hold the underworld already has on New Hampshire. Rudman, in testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday night, said an investigation of syndicate influences is underway, but he is not at liberty to discuss the matter publicly at present.
“The Red Balloon,” a French film portraying the relationship and experiences shared between a little boy and a red balloon, will be shown Saturday at Keene State College. A charge of 25 cents will be made for all ages.
Monday, April 1, 1996
GREENFIELD — Scores of hungry people, teased by aromas of the meal ahead, form a line that snakes around the basement of Greenfield’s town hall. It’s the annual game dinner sponsored by the Greenfield Sportsmen’s Club. On the menu: sweet and sour beaver, moose chili, bear stir-fry, venison roast, fried trout and more.
WALPOLE — In a $1.03 million project that signals its rebirth, the Drewsville Mansion may give hope of renovation to other mansions throughout New Hampshire. The 22-room mansion will be transformed into five apartments with rents that families can afford, and a three-story carriage house on the property will become home to Head Start.