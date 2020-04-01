Wednesday, April 1, 1970
A ban on double parking during peak traffic hours will be recommended to the City Council by its Public Safety Committee. The ordinance, if approved by the City Council, would make double parking illegal between the hours of 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Although the proposed 1970-71 school budget totals $4,383,682, no one is certain how much schools will really spend during the next academic year. The one thing which is certain is that property taxes will have to supply $3,786, 810 of the total, spelling an increase of more than $3 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in Keene’s property tax rate.
Saturday, April 1, 1995
One of the last pieces of Keene’s downtown puzzle came closer to falling into place Thursday when Harry B. Sheldon closed a deal to buy the former site of F.W. Woolworth’s on Main Street, a familiar destination for shoppers from 1964 to 1994. Sheldon, who owns Keene Gas Corp. and 64 Main St. next to Woolworth’s, said he’s looking for one retailer to rent the building.
NEW YORK — “Real baseball” is real close. After nearly eight months of no baseball and then replacement ball, major leaguers ended their strike Friday when a federal judge ruled against the owners in the labor dispute.