Wolfeboro lawyer Bryant “Corky” Messner announced his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Wednesday, making him the third Republican to enter the race.
Barring any serious challenger from within her own party, Shaheen, a Democrat and former governor vying for her third term in the Senate, will face the winner of the Republican primary next November.
Messner released a two-minute video to launch his campaign, in which he touts his military experience in Europe during the Cold War and his approach as a political outsider.
“I’m running for the U.S. Senate to help President Trump fight the liberals and the socialists who are trying to kill the American Dream,” Messner says in the video, available on YouTube and his campaign website, corkyforsenate.com.
Raised in Altoona, Pa., Messner attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he played football, and became an Army Ranger upon graduating in 1979, according to a news release from his campaign.
While in the military, Messner guarded the Berlin Wall during the Cold War before returning stateside to attend law school at the University of Denver, according to the release.
Messner went on to found Messner Reeves LLP, which he says grew to 200 employees in nine cities. The firm represents Wells Fargo Bank, Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Goodwill Industries, according to its website.
In July, Messner attended the Cheshire County Republican Committee’s annual Reagan Coolidge Picnic in Keene, where he said he intended to challenge Shaheen.
He joins retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc of Stratham and former N.H. House speaker Bill O’Brien of Nashua in the Republican primary.