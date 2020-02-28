MARLBOROUGH — A third-alarm fire has been reported on Route 12 in Marlborough.
Marlborough police say the road is closed at the Coach and Four Motor Inn and advise drivers not to use Webb Depot Road.
As of shortly after 10:30 a.m., the bulk of the fire had been knocked down, according to dispatching radio reports.
In addition to Marlborough, fire departments from Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Richmond, Peterborough, Spofford, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole, Winchester, Westminster, Vt., Winchendon, Mass., and DiLuzio Ambulance and Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid have been dispatched.
The fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. More information will be posted when it's available.