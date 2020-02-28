MARLBOROUGH — No one was injured in a fire at a Route 12 motel in Marlborough Friday morning.
The fire, reported at about 9:30 a.m., broke out on the left side of the Coach and Four Motor Inn, according to Marlborough Fire Chief John Manning. He said this was a storage area for Adventure Limousine and Transportation, and no motel guests were in that part of the building.
Manning said there is no idea yet on the cause.
Marlborough police say the road is closed at the Coach and Four Motor Inn and advise drivers not to use Webb Depot Road.
As of shortly after 10:30 a.m., the bulk of the fire had been knocked down, according to dispatching radio reports.
In addition to Marlborough, fire departments from Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Richmond, Peterborough, Spofford, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole, Winchester, Westminster, Vt., Winchendon, Mass., and DiLuzio Ambulance and Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid have been dispatched.