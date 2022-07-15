Family and friends of an Alstead woman they knew as a role-model mother and a compassionate community member are in mourning after her death last week, but say they have hope for her children's futures.
Alicia Lawlor, 42, died the night of July 7 when she was shot by her husband, Steven Lawlor, 56, who then shot and killed himself, according to the N.H. Attorney General's Office. The office continues to investigate the shooting, Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said Friday.
One week on, Alicia's brother, Nathan Maslowski, 45, of Windsor, Vt., says the loss of his sibling is very raw and difficult to process.
"There's still shock," Maslowski said. "It's in the sadness and all the emotions, and it still seems very new."
He said he last heard from Alicia the morning of July 7 when she sent him a message wishing his daughter, her niece, a happy birthday.
"It was my daughter's third birthday, and Alicia sent a message at 6 o'clock in the morning saying to make sure [I] give that beautiful baby a nice kiss for her," Maslowski said. "That was something she always did for us first thing in the morning on any family member's birthday."
Maslowski said it was his sister's nature to care for the children of the family, especially her own daughters, Katie, 16, and Kristi, 6, whom he said were "[Alicia's] everything."
"Everything she did was to give them the best life that she possibly could," he said.
Steven and Susan Maslowski, Alicia and Nathan's parents, are looking to apply for custodianship of her daughters, which should be finalized within a week, Nathan said.
As for the Lawlors' property on Bonnie Brae Drive, the Maslowski family will gather up any wanted possessions and then sell the land, with profits to go into a trust for the girls, according to Nathan.
Those who volunteered with Alicia in area organizations are also seeking to provide for her kids through fundraising. Marlow Odd Fellows Lodge 69, of which Alicia was a member, launched its "Alicia's Children's Fund" aimed at financially supporting the girls' education through high school. People can donate via a GoFundMe campaign, to the lodge's PayPal account or by mailing a check to its P.O. box.
"There's so many educational expenses like field trips, lessons, supplies and things ... that may end up adding up, so we're hoping to be able to significantly contribute," said Tom Cassar, the noble grand of the lodge, the equivalent to its president. "There will probably be more targeted fundraisers I'm thinking annually; certainly in July of every year I'm sure we'll schedule something."
Alicia first applied for membership with the Marlow Odd Fellows in December 2019, according to Recording Secretary Ken Dassau, who said she was committed to helping with the chapter's activities in the 2½ years she was involved.
"When she showed up for anything, you were pretty confident that it would get done," he said.
Cassar concurred and said Alicia became a core part of the chapter's events, namely its bingo and Third Sunday breakfast gatherings. He noted she was regularly the first person to volunteer and would sometimes bring her daughters to help.
"When we do our road cleanups we divide up Route 10 into sections, and she would bring her kids and have ... them work up and down the road," he said. "They'd often take on two or three sections. She was such a great example to her children about how to get involved, and she had them participate always."
The lodge is having its next bingo event Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at 5 Church St. in Marlow, where Cassar said Alicia will be missed and that the lodge will donate all proceeds to the children's fund.
As of Friday afternoon, the Odd Fellows lodge had raised around $7,400 through its GoFundMe drive, though Cassar said this doesn't include donations made to the lodge's PayPal account or checks mailed to its P.O. box.
"Our command is to 'visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphaned,' and in this case there's several of those things that are covered in this particular tragedy."
Support for the children has also come from Keene-based nonprofit Feeding Tiny Tummies, where Alicia helped with delivering food and unloading supplies for almost four years, according to Director Jennifer Dassau, who said her efforts were often selfless.
"We had an Orchard Hill [Breadworks] event a couple weeks ago, and she wasn't planning to come because she had something with her kids, but I ended up being short-staffed," said Jennifer, Ken's wife. "She dropped everything, and her and her little one ran right over to help us."
The nonprofit held a 50/50 raffle event the weekend after Alicia's death that she had previously been anticipated to attend, Jennifer said. The event generated $400 for the children's immediate needs as they hadn't revisited their home since their parents' deaths.
"They're a nonprofit charity that didn't have money to give and they were still able to raise money for the girls, it's just amazing," Nathan Maslowski said.
Jennifer Dassau said while she knew Alicia to have unconventional working hours as a mom, it didn't stop her from having a morning routine with the children, like when she worked at the Irving gas station on West Street in Keene.
"With her job at the gas station, she was ... at work at like 4 a.m., and I would go in to get my coffee," Jennifer recalled. "[Alicia] would be on the phone with her little one, talking her through brushing her teeth and getting her ready in the morning. Then the older [daughter] would get her on the bus."
Further support comes from the Lawlor family, who set up a GoFundMe campaign in the weekend following Alicia and Steven's deaths for the girls' living expenses. Their campaign has raised slightly over $8,600 as of Friday afternoon.
Nathan confirmed his family is working with both fundraising efforts from the Marlow Odd Fellows and the Lawlor family.
"The support from all over speaks to how Alicia was received in the community," he said. "It's really been unbelievable."
Donations to the Marlow Odd Fellows' "Alicia's Children's Fund" may be sent by check to IOOF Forest Lodge 69, P.O. Box 269 Marlow, NH, 03456 or the GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/f1fb8679. The Maslowski family also encourages people to consider donations to Feeding Tiny Tummies at 305 Park Ave., Keene, NH 03431, per Alicia Lawlor's obituary. The Lawlors' GoFundMe for the children can be found at https://gofund.me/a5ddc959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.