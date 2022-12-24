GREENFIELD — Santas found themselves stepping out of the red sleigh and onto the red carpet when they became the subjects of a new documentary about a local “Santa Camp” that educates and attracts actors of the jolly man in red and other holiday characters.
The film, which takes the name of the annual program established and run by the New England Santa Society (NESS), appeared on HBO Max on Nov. 17 after about eight months of production by director Nick Sweeney and producer Stacey Reiss.
“I was curious about how Santa Clauses learn to help people become professional Santa Clauses,” said Sweeney, an independent filmmaker from Brooklyn. “Like, do they get a certificate? Do they go to school? Or do they just wing it?”
In his research, he soon discovered NESS and its training program. Sweeney and Reiss’ documentary follows the society’s efforts to attract Santas of more diverse races, gender and sexual identities and abilities to its 2021 edition of the camp.
“I was finding we were getting more and more requests for Santas of color, Santa Clauses who could speak different languages and also [we were] just wanting to attract more people to be Santa,” said Dan Greenleaf, known as Santa Dan in the film.
Greenleaf, of Manchester, served as the first president of NESS for about seven years. He said the organization was established about 15 years ago when he was attending a Santa Claus actor convention when he found the Granite State was the ‘North Pole,’ an epicenter for those in the role.
He ran into two other Santa actors from New Hampshire as well as a Santa from Connecticut, and the group decided to create the organization for networking and training others to be Santa in what would become Santa Camp.
“One of the things we realized was how much talent there was in our organization; we had people who’d been Santa for 25-35 years,” Greenleaf said. “There were a few Santa schools you could go to — one in Michigan and there was another one out in Vancouver — so there really wasn’t a lot of opportunity for training.”
One of those original founding Santas was Richard Marshall, or Santa Dick, of Hooksett, who died in July 2021, during filming, as shown early in the documentary. Greenleaf and Sweeney said it was Marshall who charted the path for more diversity in the society.
In a scene at the beginning of the film, Greenleaf and other NESS founders are seen outside a Hooksett restaurant intervening in a conversation with other older, white Santa actors. The group discusses who Santa Claus should be and what the character should look like. One of the men in the conversation says he should be white due to European tradition, while another believes his origins as the Turkish Saint Nicholas would make him a person of color. Marshall gives a more straightforward take.
“It just doesn’t matter whether they’re gay, they’re white, they’re Jewish [or] they’re Black,” he says in the film. “... God created no junk.”
The camp runs over the course of a weekend at the Barbara C. Harris Camp and Conference Center and teaches participants how to become St. Nick, Mrs. Claus, an elf and other characters. Fees cover seven meals and two nights’ lodging, according to NESS’ website, and the camp offers several courses of varying levels.
Participants can take part in a comprehensive course teaching them how to create a basic Santa character, performance techniques, marketing and other aspects of the role. Greenleaf said there’s also several advanced courses, including a new course coming in the 2023 edition of Santa Camp focused on performance which will include a day teaching Claus actor couples how to perform together.
The 2023 edition of Santa Camp is scheduled for Aug. 25-27 next year, and NESS’ website indicates registration will open soon. There were roughly 60 participants in the 2021 Santa Camp.
“We expect this year will pretty much sell out partly because of the interest of the documentary,” Greenleaf said, “but also because we’ve continued to grow every year.”
While the traditional Santa Claus is portrayed as an older man, the program is open to ages 21 and up and NESS has been interested in defying the typical elder St. Nick image.
“In terms of diversity, it was also ages because at one point the average age was like 64,” Greenleaf said. “Because we needed more folks in the profession, we started to look at younger standards. The year of filming, we had a huge group of Santas who were under 40 — some were as young as 30 and 24 — who really have become very serious actor Santas.”
Last year’s camp depicted in the documentary welcomed diverse actors from New England and beyond. The roughly 90-minute film focuses on Fin Ciappara, of Barre, Vt., a nonverbal Santa who has a rare form of spina bifida; Levi Truax, of Chicago, a transgender Santa who doubly aims to educate others about the trans and LGBTQ communities; and Chris Kennedy, of North Little Rock, Ark., who took on the role of Black Santa for his daughter.
“[Kennedy’s] story was very surprising because he received a racist letter after he put a Black [inflatable] Santa on his lawn,” Sweeney said. “In response, he turned a negative into a positive and went to Santa Camp, and he’s become a really successful Santa since, booking over 250 gigs.”
In addition, Sweeney said that in the month since the documentary’s release, Santa Fin has received messages from viewers worldwide who have intellectual disabilities and neurodivergent conditions wanting to know how to pursue being Santa professionally.
The film, which is available exclusively on the HBO streaming platform, also chronicles Dianne Grenier, of Andover, Conn., known as Mrs. Merry Claus, who’s attended the camp for a number of years to take on and teach the role of how to be the jolly man’s wife.
“One of the things I hope the documentary will do is show people there’s not just one cookie-cutter Santa,” Greenleaf said. “There’s no one way to be Santa; you can represent that as you feel it works for you.”
