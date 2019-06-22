The pages are conspicuously yellowed — a sign of true preservation — as scrapbooks go. Full, oversized, neatly organized, the books chronicle in newspaper clippings — stories and photos, some torn, some faded — a summer 50 years ago that captivated the region.
It was, as one popular song goes, the summer of ’69.
Brian Tremblay remembers it as “a magical time.”
And he admits that the Bryan Adams song evokes memories for him still.
But this story is not one of burgeoning teenage romance, as the song’s lyrics convey; rather, it’s one of a legendary baseball season in a region with a long, rich and ever-evolving history with the sport.
The Keene Gordon-Bissell Post 4 Legion baseball team was stout from the get-go that year. It went 26-6 in the regular season and won its district with a 7-1 record, the lone blemish a 3-2, 10-inning loss to three-time defending state champion Post 79 of Manchester.
But really, for all of the games, all of the good baseball and the occasional close-game drama, it was all buildup, for the best was yet to come.
It’s here that the scrapbook pages spring to life: big headlines; big photos; box scores; editorials.
That’s because the story that played out in early August in Berlin — the small town to the north where towering and billowing paper-mill smoke stacks dwarfed homes — became a sort of chapter and verse unto its own.
It’s where the state tournament was played that year. Post 4 went on to win the title — its first since 1958, its fourth overall and its last one to date. It also won in 1954 and 1948.
Following the ’69 win, in fact later that same night, the city of Keene threw the team a party, and what a party it was.
The pride was palpable; it swelled for days. Back then, of course, the legion baseball program was the big show in town. And titles didn’t come easily.
Friday, many of the living members of that team gathered in Keene to begin a weekend reunion, to stitch together old memories, some hazy, some fresh. They will watch some legion baseball, play golf, joke, cajole, lament the passage of time, and be teammates again — differently, but at least in a shared space.
They are forever bound by their baseball history and brotherhood, but it’s good to shake hands and toast to old times ... good times.
Frank Underwood will no doubt rib Phil Hebert, that, yes, “maybe he did lead the team in hits, but how many of those ever made it out of the infield?
“As a lefty, when he bunted, it was like he was running to first base alongside the ball the entire time,” he quipped this week from his home in Berwick, Maine, chuckling as memories flowed quickly and clearly.
By the time Post 4 returned from Berlin that August Monday, around 9 p.m., having hung a second straight championship-round defeat on Sweeney Post to clinch the title, word had gotten out about the result. Part of downtown was lined with more than 150 well-wishers; a caravan of vehicles carrying the players and coaches made a couple of passes by the crowd.
From there, the squad stopped at the legion post, then on West Street.
Coach John Watterson introduced each player to a full room of friends, family and baseball enthusiasts. He spoke about each player, the special season and its still-very-fresh-and-exhilarating culmination.
It was an improbable victory, in that mighty Sweeney Post bumped Post 4 into the loser’s bracket in the teams’ tournament opener, staging an eighth-inning, three-run rally to prevail 5-2 in the completion of a game suspended after three innings because of rain the day before.
Adding to the drama was the absence of Post 4’s coveted ace, Brian Tremblay. He was in a bed in an area hospital, diagnosed with pleurisy, a condition in which inflammation causes serious chest pain and impaired breathing.
Doctors deemed him fine after a one-night, two-day stay, but said it’d be a week before he could likely play again and sent him home that Sunday.
Tremblay never found the highway out of town. Instead, he headed straight for the field. “I had my uniform, my glove and my spikes in my bag,” he said earlier this week, as if to suggest there was only one option in his mind.
While Tremblay was making his way back, Post 4 right-handed pitcher Ted Ferguson was extending the team’s stay by spinning a gem — a complete-game, four-hit win over Dover that sent Keene into the championship round, and Tremblay to the hill for the first time in the tournament later that day.
That was no small deal. Tremblay — a left-hander who could throw with power and guile and who went on to play collegiately at Arizona on a scholarship — was 10-0 on the season with three no-hitters, a 0.23 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 79 innings.
But he was ailing, and the Sweeney Post hitters, including seven starters batting .300 or better, were not. Still, Tremblay was Tremblay; he tossed all nine innings, fanned eight, scattered seven hits, and Post 4 won 3-2 to force an if-necessary game. As reported in The Sentinel, but for a lack of color in his face, Tremblay appeared himself.
In the eighth, Sweeney, having scored twice with two outs, loaded the bases for its leading hitter, George Grott. Tremblay threw three pitches by him to end the threat.
In the ninth, his tournament storyline not dramatic enough already, Tremblay took a line drive to the groin, threw the runner out and fell to his knees in pain. He recovered long enough to induce two more grounders, the latter to himself, to secure the win and set up a Monday winner-take-all finale.
In the victory, Tremblay also had the winning hit.
Post 4 was not a gaudy team offensively, at least in the power department. But it had a bunch of solid bats, players who could string hits together and who were adept at moving runners along. And it didn’t take much; as first baseman Hebert said, “Our pitching would almost always hold.”
Another southpaw, Doug Sidilau, was part of Keene’s deep and talented pitching stable. He was the smooth guy, who made throwing a baseball look effortless, who competed with an indifference and coolness for the moment, and who had a wicked pick-off move, teammates said.
All Sidilau did during the regular season was finish 7-1, strikeout 106 in 75 innings and fashion a 0.72 ERA.
Kris Bergeron, a righty, was 4-0 and the winning pitcher in an important bounce-back win against Laconia in the team’s second game; and Ferguson was 4-2. Mike Carey and Steve Cutter bolstered the team’s pitching depth.
“The 1969 team was all about our older stud pitchers: Tremblay, Sidilau and Ferguson,” Kevin Watterson, the team’s flashy shortstop, said, “and playing great defense behind that threesome. A ridiculously talented pitching staff.”
In the title game, Sidilau got early run support and worked six strong innings, fanning two and allowing two runs. Tremblay went the final three, striking out six, an emphatic finish. Watterson, Tremblay and Hebert had three hits each to power a 14-hit attack against Sweeney’s Don Huot. Mike Flanagan — whose Major League fame later in his career included a Cy Young Award in 1979 and a World Series win in 1983 with the Baltimore Orioles — pitched the final frame, which was his remaining inning of eligibility.
Sidilau had just the six innings, and made the most of them.
Underwood and Jim Ganley, who led the team in runs scored and batted .353 that season, came out of the Monadnock program; Kevin Kingsman was from Winchester; and the rest of the players from Keene. Dick Ouellette was a slugger who hit for power, as did Tony Trubiano. They often batted cleanup and No. 5 in the order, respectively, and played side by side in the outfield. Around the horn, it was Hebert, Bergeron, Watterson and Ganley. Underwood, who played his final two years of high-school-age baseball at Deerfield Academy, opened eyes and turned heads with his all-around game and was considered perhaps the best catcher in the state at that level then.
Its non-starters are familiar baseball names in these parts who would go on to make their marks, but were the younger members of this squad at the time: namely Cutter, Daryl Watterson, Tom Durling and Kingsman.
Its bat boys were Tom Underwood and Tobey Watterson.
Kingsman passed away in 2018 in Georgia; he was 65. Cutter was just 62 when he died in 2015, at his home in Nashua. Cutter later was the ace of Bucky Main’s 1971 Keene High team; he went 8-2 with a 0.50 ERA and threw consecutive no-hitters to start the season. John Watterson passed earlier, as did Chet Poliks, the team manager and media liaison.
Carey and Pete Fresco, the team’s assistant coach, were not expected to make the reunion. A Vietnam veteran, Fresco will be with another group of his closest friends visiting that war’s memorial wall in Washington, D.C., and Arlington National Cemetery.
Underwood said the Post 4 team was close-knit; that all of the players loved baseball and thrived on challenging one another.
Hebert said the team played the game intuitively, a product of a strong work ethic and a good baseball IQ.
“All of those guys were great,” Underwood said. “I did have a unique relationship with Brian [Tremblay]; we trusted each other. He had those three no-hitters; we just played catch those three games.”
There was one particular under-the-radar motivation driving the team those three days in Berlin, he said.
That year, the national legion organization enacted a format change that provided the host team for the New England Regional tournament an automatic bid as a way to help drive fan attendance. “Our goal,” Underwood said, “was not to get a token pass. Our focus was on getting in as state champion.”
Interestingly, the Sunday of the first championship-round game, then-Gov. Walter Peterson was in attendance at Memorial Field in Berlin, presumably to present the winning trophy to Sweeney Post. Only Sweeney, after all, could win it all that day. Peterson was not there a day later, when Trubiano drove in two runs; the clutch-hitting Ganley, out of the leadoff spot, delivered a huge eighth-inning insurance run; and Sidilau and Tremblay painted their joint masterpiece on the mound.
Added up, Post 4 played more games — 44 — than any team in the state that memorable summer. Its boys went 3-2 in the regional at Alumni Field, with losses against Rhode Island and eventual runner-up Lynn, Mass. Naugatuck, Conn., went on to win it all, eliminating Sweeney along the way and defeating Lynn in the final.
Buoyed by three double plays and a catch-of-the-year in center by Ouellette, Post 4 owned as one of its wins in the regional another decision against Sweeney.
Major League scouts were about that week in Keene; more than two dozen, in fact, on opening day.
Great baseball was played. Fans turned out; attendance at three of the games was just shy of 1,000.
Keene played proudly and trademark hard, knowing that its regionals ticket had been earned, not given.
All told, Keene finished 35-9. That summer seems distant because it is, but three extra-large scrapbooks filled with black-and-white memories help to bridge the decades.
It’s good reading ... and reminiscing.
There sure is a lot to talk about this weekend.