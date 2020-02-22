The outliers
Of the roughly 240 food establishments in 22 Cheshire County towns that the state oversees, most appear to be inspected at their assigned intervals. But a few have slipped through the cracks.
As of Thursday, at least eight of those establishments had not been inspected since 2015 or earlier, including a drug store, a snack bar at an outdoor events venue and several bed and breakfasts. One, a pool hall that serves snacks and sodas, was last inspected in 2009, according to information provided by the state.
Most fall on the lower-risk end of the spectrum, according to the policy of the N.H. Food Protection Section, meaning they would be due for inspections about every three years. And many pose particular challenges for inspectors, said Colleen Smith, the state agency’s administrator.
“Sometimes, a bed and breakfast, it’s very difficult for us to inspect them if they’re only operating on the weekends, for instance, or have irregular hours because of seasonality,” she said.
But, she added, “A place shouldn’t be going ... 10 years without having some kind of contact.”
She said Food Protection is looking into why that has happened and is working to catch up on past-due inspections, including by diverting inspectors to areas where they’re most needed.
At least two establishments that had been long overdue were inspected in November, after The Sentinel first asked about their status. One, a local bed and breakfast, had last been inspected in April 2009, according to Smith.
The other, a bar and grill open only during winter weekends, was inspected in February 2015 and was due for another visit in 2017. An inspector subsequently made six attempts to show up unannounced, only to find it closed each time, Smith said in November.
It has since been inspected twice.