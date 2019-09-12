A Manchester man who stole two vehicles and a laptop and committed a burglary in Keene two years ago was among those sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Earlier this summer, Jada H. Alfred, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of burglary, all felonies. He also pleaded guilty to conduct after an accident, a misdemeanor. The prosecutor dismissed a misdemeanor charge of disobeying an officer.
According to charging documents, in Keene on Sept. 4, 2017, Alfred stole a Honda CR-V belonging to Victoria Basile, a Nissan Rogue belonging to Rhonda Patnode and a MacBook Pro computer belonging to Emily Jarka. The same day, according to the charges, Alfred burglarized the Marlboro Street residence of Andrew Christie and failed to remain at the scene after being part of a crash involving Basile’s vehicle.
Alfred was sentenced to 360 days in jail and one to six years in N.H. State Prison, both of which are to run concurrently with his sentence in a separate case out of Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester. Sentencing documents in the Cheshire County case do not indicate what the Hillsborough conviction is for or how long that sentence is.
Alfred’s sentence also includes suspended prison time, which would be consecutive to his Hillsborough County sentence if ever imposed.
Alfred was ordered to pay a total of several thousand dollars restitution to Patnode, Basile and Jarka.
Others whose cases were resolved recently in Cheshire County Superior Court include:
Benjiman E. Nichols, 51, formerly known as Timothy P. O’Keefe, pleaded guilty to attempted stalking–domestic violence, a felony, and violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor. According to the charges, Nichols was subject to a domestic violence order of protection, which prohibited him from contacting a particular member of his family or household. Charging documents say Nichols violated that order in 2015 by trying to get an attorney to pass a letter to her, and again between September 2016 and January 2017 by referring to her in letters he sent to a different family member. Prosecutors dropped a felony charge of stalking–domestic violence.
Nichols was sentenced to 10 months in the Cheshire County jail. He was credited for 145 days served while awaiting the resolution of his case. An additional sentence of one to three years in N.H. State Prison was suspended for three years on condition of good behavior.
David L. Hickey, 62, of Chesterfield pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, a felony, and violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor. According to charging documents, Hickey possessed a Winchester rifle in Chesterfield in November. Hickey was prohibited from possessing firearms because of both a domestic violence order of protection and a 2003 felony drug-possession conviction out of Connecticut.
Hickey was sentenced to 360 days in the Cheshire County jail, with all but 30 days suspended for two years on condition of good behavior. An additional 360-day jail sentence was suspended for five years. He was also ordered to serve two years’ probation upon release.
The prosecutor dropped a misdemeanor count of common law criminal contempt.
Dayna Tinker, 36, of Belmont pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of welfare fraud alleging she failed to disclose income that would have affected her eligibility for public assistance in Keene between July 2016 and January 2017. Tinker was sentenced to 360 days in jail, suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, and ordered to pay $4,933.75 in restitution to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The prosecutor dismissed a felony count of the same charge.
Tyler Robinson, 25, of Swanzey was acquitted by a jury of charges of simple assault and criminal mischief.