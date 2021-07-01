PETERBOROUGH — The Traveling Taco food truck is living up to its name this summer.
The Peterborough-based business, which launched in December, will be serving up a variety of tacos and nachos throughout the Monadnock Region, owner Rebecca Wheeler said. The truck opened with regular hours at Pats Peak in Henniker this winter, but after the ski season ended in March, began gearing up for its inaugural summer season.
The truck will be at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough every other weekend (including this Friday and Saturday) from 1-9 p.m., and at least one concert a month at Northlands, the performance series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in North Swanzey. Additionally, Wheeler said, The Traveling Taco has several other events and catering jobs booked over the next several months.
Wheeler, a Peterborough resident and ConVal Regional High School graduate, has spent her entire 17-year career in the restaurant industry. She went to culinary school at the now-defunct Monadnock School for Natural Cooking and Philosophy in Peterborough, and worked in various kitchen and front-of-house roles at numerous local restaurants.
But, she said, she had always dreamed of opening her own food truck.
"I love traveling and seeing new places, and all the people that you meet," Wheeler said. She purchased the truck before the COVID-19 pandemic, and had been slowly fixing it up before the pandemic presented her with the opportunity to spend more time working on the vehicle, and take the leap into her own business.
As for the menu, Wheeler said the decision was pretty easy for her.
"I just love tacos. I think tacos are fun. You don’t have to have authentic tacos, you can kind of do whatever you want with them, too, and be creative," she said. "... We have some staples that we keep on the menu, and then we rotate through some specials, as well. And then when we do catering and events, we can really plan menus for anything you want."
Menu mainstays include ground beef, pulled pork and some sort of vegetarian taco, Wheeler said, while a banh mi taco with chicken or tofu has been one of the truck's most popular specials. Wheeler added that she makes all of her ingredients from scratch, which involves a lot of prep work, "but that’s kind of my passion, making ... clean delicious food that people really feel good eating."
Beyond The Traveling Taco's regular appearances at Post & Beam and Northlands, Wheeler said she hopes to be able to open for lunch in Peterborough this summer, and potentially offer pop-up Sunday morning events serving breakfast tacos.
"But all that is still in the works," she added.
For updates on The Traveling Taco's location and menu, visit the truck's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/The-Traveling-Taco-101771308447582.