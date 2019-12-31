We made our choices, and you made yours. And this year, the top choice was the same. We asked readers to choose their top pick from a list of 10 significant stories in 2019. The list was put together through a survey of our news staff. The winner received more votes online than the next three choices combined, and more than the number 3-10 choices combined. It was the only story to make the top 10 of every ballot in our newsroom as well.
The story of the year was June’s Magical History Tour in downtown Keene. Artists from around the world, who call themselves the Walldogs, came to the Elm City over a four-day period this summer to paint 16 murals that celebrate people, places and things that make Keene unique. Not only did that event bring attention and tourists to the city, the murals are now the subject of a two-hour downtown walking tour provided by the Historical Society of Cheshire County to learn the local history behind the art.
City relents, allows Pho Keene Great to open next to City Hall
As the year began, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon was battling the owner of a soon-to-open restaurant over the name — and therefore the sign that would adorn the space next to Keene's City Hall. The French-Vietnamese restaurant’s lease of the city-owned space eventually went through, and Pho Keene Great opened in March, long after the spat made news nationally and generated merchandise sales for the owner.
Hansel-Greenwald mayoral race highlighted a note of change in Keene's city election
In the most hotly contested mayoral race in recent memory, Councilor George S. Hansel beat fellow Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald in his bid to succeed Kendall W. Lane and become Keene’s next mayor — and, at 33, the city’s youngest in decades. Hansel’s win followed a near-tie in the primary, in which Greenwald squeaked ahead by two votes. November’s elections revealed a general mood of change among voters in council races, too. Of the council’s 15 members, six will be new after Jan. 1.
Bridge, road work disrupts Route 9 traffic, commerce for months
Leaving a crinkled guard rail and a longtime small business in its wake, a $13.5 million project that included a new Route 9 bridge in Sullivan wrapped up in late November. A detour around the previous bridge caused months of long lines and delays. Truckers often refused orders to use Route 101 instead, some getting their rigs stuck on a tight turn at the intersection of Valley Road and Centre Street, obliterating the guard rail and infuriating N.H. DOT officials. Just as the project wrapped up, Sullivan’s Little Country Store closed up shop, with the owner claiming the detour hampered his business to the point of no return.
Marlborough animal cruelty case resolved with animals finding new homes
The lengthy case of a Marlborough man charged with animal cruelty for the way he allegedly housed 52 Labrador retrievers that were seized from his home in 2018 finally came to a close in October with a plea deal. John Riggieri agreed to give up ownership of the 51 surviving dogs and a cat. Riggieri had been found guilty of two charges in the case in February, but successfully appealed that verdict, starting the case anew. The final step was the adoption of the animals from the Monadnock Humane Society, which occurred in November.
Double murder in Hinsdale is followed by suspect's overdose death
The day after the town of Hinsdale was rocked by news of a double homicide, the suspect in the killings was found dead by Vermont State Police. Derek Shippee, 28, of Westmoreland was accused of shooting Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, at Bolster’s home in Hinsdale on April 11. Shippee's death was later determined to be an accidental overdose. Further details on the case have remained sealed.
ConVal, other districts sue state over education funding
A decades-long conflict over state funding of education came to a head in March, when the ConVal Regional School District filed suit against the state, claiming the state’s “adequacy aid” is vastly underfunding what the Legislature determined its obligation to be. ConVal argued the formula should actually net school districts about three times in funding what the state provides. Other districts, including Monadnock, joined in. In June, Cheshire County Judge David Ruoff agreed with the districts, but refused to order the state to pay more immediately. Both sides have since appealed aspects of that ruling to the state Supreme Court.
Keene schools moving to 'competency-based' student assessments
An ongoing move to change how student success is measured came to a head this year in Keene, as administrators outlined plans to go to “competency-based” assessments at Keene High School. The idea is to ensure students have mastered the material, rather than simply managing to accumulate credit for such things as participation and attendance. Parents swarmed a meeting on the topic in July, worrying about the effects on college admissions, among other issues. Shortly after Keene High Principal James Logan said nothing had been finalized, the Keene Board of Education voted to do away with midterms and finals at the high school, leading to another ‘clear the air” meeting in September.
Mix of old and new candidates vie for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination
A parade of presidential candidates through the region intensified as the year went on, with the 2020 first-in-the-nation presidential primary bringing equal parts of surprise and stasis. For the Democrats, the big names — Biden, Sanders and Warren — have been challenged by candidates who entered the fray as relative unknowns, such as Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer. As the New Hampshire primary approaches, the campaigns have been getting even more frantic for traction in the key first primary state.
Keene teachers union, district square off over student violence and privacy
Disciplinary action against the head of the Keene teachers union and another teacher in September over student privacy concerns became almost secondary to a letter one of them sent to parents, revealing an underlying issue. Keene High math teacher William Gillard had emailed parents at Fuller Elementary School expressing concern about increasing student violence resulting in injuries to staff. The union appealed the action and said the school district administration has not done enough to address the issue. The district opposed the union’s unfair labor practices complaint.