For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic touched all aspects of life in the Monadnock Region, and beyond.
So, like last year, The Sentinel news staff chose the public health crisis, and its wide-ranging effects, the top local news story of 2021.
The year began with the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines, which gradually made their way to the general public through a collaborative effort involving federal, state and local officials and volunteers. Throughout the spring and summer, life in southwestern New Hampshire regained some feeling of normalcy.
Schools transitioned from remote and hybrid models back to fully in-person classes. Workplaces reopened, and public events and festivals returned to area communities. The Keene SwampBats came back to town, too, and fans could once again fill the stands at local high school and college sporting events.
As the seasons changed, though, new strains of the coronavirus emerged. The more-contagious delta variant has driven a surge of infections, pushing case levels to record highs and overwhelming local hospitals. It remains to be seen how, or if, the omicron variant will affect the area. During 2021, at least 65 Cheshire County residents have died of the viral respiratory illness, making up the vast majority of local coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state health department/
And while the global pandemic has dominated life in 2021, the year had plenty of news beyond COVID-19. From a summer of extreme weather to significant changes in local government, education and criminal justice, here are The Sentinel’s picks for the top 10 stories of 2021, in no particular order:
COVID-19 vaccine rollout
2021 started with a glimmer of hope, as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, starting with health care workers and making its way to the public. The state’s initiative had a few hiccups along the way, such as a jammed phone line and glitches with its website as an influx of people tried to sign up for their shot. Eventually, Granite Staters got into a rhythm, with vaccination rates steadily increasing statewide as local hospitals, public health networks and the N.H. National Guard pitched in with drive-thru style inoculation clinics. This summer, rates stalled, and have remained at about 60 percent since, as public health officials continue to urge people to get their shot. Later in the year, vaccines for children and teens also were approved, and those 16 and older became eligible for booster shots.
Cryptocurrency crimes alleged
The pre-dawn silence on Leverett Street in Keene was shattered March 16, when FBI agents armed with long guns took multiple residents into custody on federal cryptocurrency charges. In all, six people — including three from Keene and one from Alstead — were charged with committing wire fraud and money-laundering violations while they ran a business that prosecutors said since 2016 had let customers convert more than $10 million into Bitcoin. Federal prosecutors said “hordes of cybercriminals,” hoping to avoid detection by regulators, used the crypto exchange because it didn’t collect basic information about clients, as required by law.
Ian Freeman, a libertarian activist from Keene, faces the most serious charge of operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. A trial for the six defendants, all of whom have pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for November 2022.
COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the Monadnock Region were hit hard by the pandemic, with several severe outbreaks reported throughout the year. These facilities are particularly vulnerable, given the close living quarters and the elderly populations at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.
One of the largest outbreaks occurred at Keene Center, when 62 residents and 17 employees were infected between late December 2020 and early February. Twelve residents’ deaths were also linked to the outbreak.
Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene also had two separate, large outbreaks. The first started in late February, infecting 19 residents and 10 employees. From August to early October, Alpine had another outbreak, with 62 residents and 23 staff members testing positive for the viral disease, and six deaths reported.
Community power plans’ emergence
In May, Keene became the first New Hampshire municipality to adopt a community power program since the state began allowing them in 2019. The program allows the city to purchase electricity on behalf of individual consumers, with options for receiving up to all of their power from renewable sources. Keene officials touted the community power program as a key to the city’s sweeping energy plan, under which it aims to rely entirely on renewable energy for electricity by 2030 and for thermal and transportation energy by 2050.
Several other Monadnock Region communities followed suit, with Harrisville and Walpole joining a statewide community power program that also includes Cheshire County. Meanwhile, Dublin, Swanzey and Marlborough are eyeing their own community power proposals, which can get more energy from renewable sources and lower costs to consumers. The approved plans have not yet taken effect, however, since the state’s Public Utilities Commission is still working on its rules for community power programs.
‘Divisive concepts’ law takes effect
A budget bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June included a new section of law called “Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination,” which forbids, among other things, public school students from being taught that certain people are inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously. Penalties for violation include disciplinary sanctions by the state Board of Education.
Some teachers said the law could make it hard to openly discuss difficult topics like racism and sexism, and the legislation drew criticism from local groups including the Keene Board of Education. The measure grew out of a previous proposal, which was tabled in the House, to prevent dissemination of “divisive concepts.” By year’s end, two lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire, alleging the statute is unconstitutionally vague.
Summer storms and their aftermath
After what began as a summer of drought, two storms hit the Monadnock Region in July, leaving extensive destruction in their wake. Roads washed away, culverts were destroyed, crops flooded, basements filled with water, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency verified millions of dollars in damages.
Starting July 17, a slow-moving storm dumped rain for three days. Then, less than two weeks later, a second storm arrived, sweeping through the area July 29 and 30 and causing additional damage and undoing repair work that had been underway.
The effects of the storms have been felt long after the clouds lifted. In response to the damages, the federal government issued a major disaster declaration, which made funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency available to municipalities, state agencies and some nonprofits. As of November, more than 20 local communities had applied for those funds. Earlier this week, FEMA also extended its disaster declaration to cover storm damage that occurred on Aug. 1 and 2.
Peterborough falls victim to cyber fraud
In August, Peterborough officials announced that $2.3 million in taxpayer money was stolen. Those behind the fraud posed as town contractors and persuaded municipal finance officials by email to send electronic vendor payments intended for the ConVal school district and contractors working on the town’s Main Street bridge project to bank accounts set up by the scammers.
Nobody has been caught, but the Secret Service recovered nearly $600,000 of the money and the town received another $125,000 in an insurance settlement, reducing the overall loss to about $1.5 million. Town employees received training to reinforce policies requiring verification whenever changes are requested in the routing of vendor payments.
Keene State College’s latest cuts
As part of a multiyear effort to adjust to a smaller student body, Keene State College saw another round of faculty and staff buyouts and layoffs this year, along with the elimination of several academic programs. The cuts came as part of the college’s “realignment” effort, which began in 2018 to address a shrinking student body that was further reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and currently stands at about 3,100.
The college cut six academic programs including majors in geography, American studies, physics and women and gender studies, as well as minors in information studies and art history. Students who were already enrolled in these programs are able to complete their degrees.
In total, the college eliminated 25 faculty positions this year, coming on the heels of 88 staff members taking buyouts over the course of the past school year. The reductions helped address a projected $14 million budget gap, which had shrunk to $5.5 million this past semester. The college expects to close the gap altogether next summer, President Melinda Treadwell told The Sentinel in October.
Local sports teams see success in 2021
The 2021 high school sports season saw five local teams earn state championships: Conant and Hinsdale girls basketball, Monadnock baseball, Keene girls cross country and Keene bass fishing.
The Conant girls basketball team beat Fall Mountain in the Division III state title game to earn its second consecutive state title and finish back-to-back undefeated seasons.
Hinsdale was also no stranger to the championship game, as 2021 marked the Pacers’ second Division IV title game appearance in the past three years and its third consecutive Final Four appearance.
The Monadnock baseball team cruised to its first state championship since 2016, beating Somersworth High School, 10-0, in six innings in the Division III championship game over the summer.
The Keene girls cross country team broke a streak of 13 years without a state title, earning its first Division I team title since 2007.
The Keene bass fishing team also earned a state championship. And Keene senior Torin Kindopp won the individual cross country D-I state championship.
The Keene 4x800 relay team placed first at the D-I outdoor track championships and Monadnock’s 4x800 relay team and 4x400 relay team both won state titles at the D-III championships.
The rise of COVID-19 variants
Along with the ongoing pandemic came the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The more contagious strain of the virus — first on state health officials’ radar in late July — quickly increased the area’s case rates, hospitalizations and deaths after those numbers stayed low in the earlier summer months. Local case rates have been surging ever since, with this winter seeing the highest case rates in the state to date.
In turn, local hospitals have become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, leading to the cancelation of non-urgent procedures and barring of visitors from the facility to free up personnel and beds. Statewide, there have been limited beds available to transfer patients to if needed, and hospitals continue to deal with low staffing numbers.
Keene and Brattleboro officials reimplemented community-wide indoor mask ordinances this winter to try to help with the skyrocketing case rates. Many employers also required staff members to get vaccinated to slow the spread.
By the end of 2021, the new omicron variant was identified in the country, with the first New Hampshire case found in Cheshire County in December. Health experts say this more contagious variant likely will soon be the dominant strain in the U.S.