In a normal year, The Sentinel would ask you — the readers — what you thought the top local story of the past 12 months was.
But 2020 was anything but normal, and one story dominated the local, national and international headlines.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered life as we once knew it. Homes became offices, parents became teachers and seeing others became taboo. More than 1,500 people in the Monadnock Region tested positive for the virus, and six Cheshire County residents died from it.
And the pandemic threw up various other hurdles.
Hospitals worked to squirrel away personal protective equipment, make room for COVID-19 patients and limit the number of people inside their facilities.
Providers also had to change how they treated mental health and substance use, with many turning to telehealth — even as the isolation brought on by the pandemic only increased the need.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities were also hit hard, accounting for 80 percent of New Hampshire’s 741 COVID-19 deaths to date.
Businesses were forced to temporarily close in the spring to curb the virus’ spread and adapt to new business models. At least several of the region’s businesses didn’t make it.
Students, teachers and parents had to adapt to a remote learning model, while many parents did their own jobs remotely.
The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations made its way to New Hampshire in recent weeks — the first glimpse of a light at the end of the pandemic’s tunnel. But state officials have warned it’ll be months before most members of the public are vaccinated.
Here are some of the year’s other major stories.
Racial justice protests
The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police sparked a nationwide protest movement and fueled an ongoing conversation about race, equity and policing. That extended into the Monadnock Region, where communities large and small saw rallies, vigils and marches in support of racial justice. Local residents gathered, virtually, to discuss racism in this corner of New Hampshire. New groups organized. Some police agencies updated their use-of-force policies or discussed buying body-worn cameras. And New Hampshire’s governor endorsed a series of police-reform recommendations from a commission he convened this year, setting up potential legislative action in 2021.
The 2020 election
The year in politics began much the same as any general election year in the Granite State, with a steady stream of presidential candidates campaigning ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary Feb. 11. But by the Nov. 3 general election, the COVID-19 pandemic had drastically altered how candidates interacted with voters and voters cast their ballots. The state saw record turnout, including a swell of absentee ballots. And while Joe Biden won New Hampshire, including the Monadnock Region, Republicans reclaimed control of the state Legislature and Executive Council, and Gov. Chris Sununu won a third consecutive term. State legislators were sworn in earlier this month, though are still debating exactly how they will meet in the new year, amid a second surge of the pandemic.
A chilling murder
News of Keene man Jonathan Amerault‘s murder spread across the globe after law enforcement described the grisly details of the alleged crime. Police have accused Armando Barron of Jaffrey of luring Amerault — who was in a relationship with Barron’s wife, Britany Barron, according to what she told police — to a park in Rindge and shooting him, then ordering his wife to dispose of the body in Coos County after removing its head. Armando Barron was charged with capital murder, while Britany Barron was charged with falsifying evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
Housing comes to fore
Housing trends in the Granite State were already cause for concern entering the year, with a rental vacancy rate below 1 percent and, according to an annual one-night tally in January, more people in emergency shelters or unsheltered than a year earlier. And the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated housing insecurity, threatening many residents’ ability to afford rent. Gov. Chris Sununu froze evictions until July 1 and allocated $50 million for rent and mortgage relief and upgrades at shelters. Hundred Nights, which operates a shelter in Keene, drew headlines this fall for its efforts to replace beds lost during the pandemic and acquire a new permanent home — now the subject of a legal challenge. After mayors pressed the governor to do more, a revamped advisory council that includes Keene Mayor George Hansel recommended more investment in affordable units. Residents of a sustainable-living community in Peterborough echoed that call in recent weeks after being given just five days to vacate their homes due to code violations, leaving many scrambling to find temporary shelter.